Savannah Guthrie's Kids Join Her in Paris for Olympics

Savannah Guthrie pulled off the most epic surprise for her kids, Vale and Charley, at the 2024 Paris Olympics!

The Today anchor has been covering the Olympics in Paris for the past week but has been missing her children immensely. That’s why she decided to fly them out to the City of Love to spend some quality time with them before the events conclude on August 11.

On Sunday, August 4, Savannah, 52, posted a video on Instagram of her asking her kids if they wanted to come join her in Paris. They began screaming with joy when she told them they would be coming to France. Following the clip, the mom of two posted photos of her being reunited with her kids.

Savannah’s husband, Mike Feldman, also came along to Paris with Vale and Charley. They snapped family photos in front of the Eiffel Tower, as well as attending some of the sporting events together. In another photo posted on Instagram, Hoda Kotb joined Savannah and her family in the stands at another event.

Just before flying her family out to Paris, Savannah spoke out about how difficult it was being away from them.

“It’s so, so much fun. It’s so beautiful. It’s so exciting that, of course, you wish that your kids were here. You wish that your spouse was here,” the TV personality told Entertainment Tonight on July 31. “But honestly, we are working. When they get a little bit older and… have a little more independence, we would love to bring our kids to the Olympics … We miss them.”

Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Hoda opened up about missing her two daughters, Haley and Hope, while away on assignment.

“It’s also teaching us that kids are fine when we are away for a few days. They are perfectly fine,” she said. “We’ve been FaceTiming our kids and communicating with them. Sometimes we feel like we have to be there all the time and [then] we realize they’re growing, they’re thriving, they’re excited. We can’t wait to get home and see them.”

The cohosts also shared what it’s been like meeting some of the talented members of Team USA and interviewing them on Today.

“They come and it’s so fun because we get to just wrap our arms around the athletes and we get to share a message: ‘Your country is so proud of you.’ And that’s so fun for us,” Savannah told People on August 2. “It’s such a privilege to be in that moment where their lives are changing, where their dreams are coming true, or everything they’ve worked so hard for has now paid off in this moment. . . . We get to witness that.”

Al Roker gushed over being able to spend time with his Today colleagues in Paris and getting to take part in amazing experiences together.

“The other part of it is — and I’m very serious about this — that we all get to hang out together because look, we really do enjoy each other,” he told the outlet. “But in the states — one thing, they’ve all got small kids. They got lives, they got to do stuff. The fact that we get to hang out together, it’s like summer camp. We get to go to events together. We’re working together, meals together, dinner together, and the company’s paying for it.”