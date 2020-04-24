So sweet! Savannah Guthrie gave fans a laugh when she shared a screenshot of a text she received from daughter Vale. While the Today star was hosting the morning show from her basement on April 23, her phone beeped with an unusual message from husband Mike Feldman‘s number.

“When your 5-year-old daughter learns to text … but not punctuate 😂,” Savannah, 48, captioned her Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. “And 🚨NO, she does not have her own phone!! This is Daddy’s phone.”

In the screenshot, Vale’s adorable — but totally confusing — text read, “I miss you so much and will you come up here now Vale and I have something else for you can you tell your friends from your workplace that I miss you that I miss you and your work and I want you and I miss you and I love you bye.” LOL!

The text message was so thoughtful, one of Savannah’s fans suggested she should “treasure these notes” by storing the screenshot in her camera roll. Another fan commented on the post, gushing, “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.” A third fan even joked, “I have texts from my ex that look exactly like this lol.”

Funny enough, Savannah’s two kids, Vale and 3-year-old Charles, made a guest appearance on their mom’s hit morning show on April 23. The broadcast journalist’s little man first joined his famous mama before little Vale decided to enter the party.

“Guess what? They’ve multiplied, guys,” Savannah joked with cohosts Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker as Vale appeared in the frame. “Now they’re both here.”

As her children sat on their mom’s lap, Savannah dished how Vale and Charles have been adjusting to their mom working from home. “In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we’ve really broken the seal,” she quipped. “The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are.”

The Princesses Save the World author gave fans a glimpse inside her at-home studio when she first began hosting Today in mid-March. Savannah praised her longtime husband, 51, for being by her side throughout the tricky transition.

“Live … from my basement,” the TV personality captioned a few photos of her hubby giving her a hand. “This is Today. Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!!”

Looks like Savannah has all the family support she could ever need!