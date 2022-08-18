Today star Savannah Guthrie is rallying behind NBC anchor Richard Engel as he mourns the loss of his eldest child. The news correspondent shared that his 6-year-old son, Henry, died on August 9, after battling Rett syndrome.

“Dearest Richard and Mary, you were amazing warriors for Henry — pouring your love and care into him and fighting for him every day with everything you’ve got,” Savannah, 50, wrote on Instagram on August 18. “To me, you are the personification of what it means to be a parent — to love, adore and delight in your child, and bring every ounce of your beings to their flourishing. You’re my heroes.”

Courtesy of Richard Engel/Instagram

The former White House correspondent shared several photos of Richard, 48, and his wife, Mary Forrest, with their late son. In the last slide of the photo tribute, Savannah included a picture holding Henry in her arms.

“My dear Henry, you will be missed,” her caption continued. “I will always remember the twinkle in your eye. We will keep fighting for you.”

At the end of the post, Savannah included a link to donate to the Texas Children’s Hospital to help support the research and treatment for Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder. Henry had been diagnosed with the condition as an infant after undergoing genetic testing.

After Henry’s diagnosis, Richard shared updates on his son’s health journey in frequent essays for Today. He marveled over his son saying “Dada” for the first time in a March 2019 piece. He became a dad again a few months later when his second son, Theo, arrived that August. But in May 2022, the journalist revealed on Twitter that Henry’s health had “taken a turn for the worse.”

“His condition progressed, and he’s developed dystonia: uncontrolled shaking/stiffness,” he wrote alongside a video of his two sons. “He was in the hospital for six weeks, but is now home and getting love from brother Theo.”

Richard announced Henry’s death in a heartbreaking statement on Twitter on August 18.

“Our beloved son Henry passed away,” the statement read. “He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love, and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard.”

He and Mary received an outpouring of support from Savanah and his other NBC costars after sharing the devastating news.

“Dear Richard and Mary, my wife, Erica, and I join those affected by your cruel loss,” journalist Geraldo Rivera wrote on Twitter. “We send you our deepest condolences. Your description of your boy is heart-wrenching to every parent who reads it. We send you our love and warmest wishes.”