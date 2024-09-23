Savannah Guthrie is enjoying her time off from Today, opting to go on her dream vacation with her husband, Mike Feldman!

The NBC broadcaster shared a video montage of moments from her trip to Italy with her spouse on Instagram on Monday, September 23. Savannah, 52, sported some stunning looks during the trip, including a black dress with a slit at the bottom, along with lace detailing on the front. She paired the look with a tan fedora and matching sandals.

In other photos from the getaway, Savannah snuggled up to Mike, 55, for some adorable selfies in front of landmarks. The happy couple have been married since 2014. They are the proud parents of kids Vale and Charley, whom they welcomed in August 2014 and December 2016, respectively.

On September 20, Savannah was missing from Today, with Craig Melvin filling in for her at the news desk next to Hoda Kotb. Hoda, 60, told viewers that Savannah was “enjoying a little time off jumpstarting her weekend.”

Savannah was also missing from the program on Monday, with Craig once again stepping in. Sheinelle Jones joined Craig and Hoda later on in the hour.

Last month, Savannah also took some time off the show as she spent some time with her kids to soak up the last few bits of summer before they went back to school. Being a mom takes priority above all else in Savannah’s life. Earlier this year, she joined Hoda for an episode of her “Making Space” podcast for a candid discussion about becoming a parent later in life.

“We had our kids late. You know, you go through life, you have your ups and downs, your heart breaks a few dozen times. You get some scar tissue,” Savannah said during the February podcast episode.

“I was so totally vulnerable to them,” Savannah said of Vale, 10, and Charley, 7. “Because I knew … if anything happened to them, I would not be OK. I wouldn’t be OK. And it was terrifying. I was totally terrified by my vulnerability. So that was the first thing I learned from being a mom.”

This wasn’t the first time that the cohosts openly chatted about the subject together.

“You work in a job like ours and it’s so public, people think, ‘Oh, my gosh, that must have been the thing that you focused on your whole life. That must have been your dream. That must have been the only thing you worked for,’” Savannah said during a sit-down interview with Hoda in May 2018. “In the end, all I ever wanted was just to have a family.”

It was at her wedding to Mike that Savannah announced she was expecting her first child. It was surely a moment that nobody ever forgot.

“I remember at your wedding … when you said, ‘God blessed me with this beautiful little family. And I’m so grateful.’ And I remember, it just hit me,”Hoda recalled. “I thought sometimes all we need is our little corner of the world with our people.”