Savannah Guthrie Returns to Today After Taking Time Off

Savannah Guthrie appeared in her usual spot on Today bright and early next to Hoda Kotb on Monday, June 24, after taking some time off from the program.

Savannah, 52, wore a white short sleeved top with a red and pink skirt and rocked a bejeweled clip in her hair during her return to the program. The NBC personality was missing from Today on June 20 and June 21. Hoda, 59, told viewers that Savannah was “taking some well-deserved time off.”

The Mostly What God Does author did not immediately reveal what she had planned for her vacation away from the show, however, she did post a photo while enjoying a glass of wine, writing, “Out of office.”

“Today (show) is less bright without you – but enjoy your well earned break!,” one person wrote under the post.

Another comment said, “Good for you! You deserve it!”

Savannah, who shares kids Vale and Charley with husband Mike Feldman, also previously took time off from the show earlier this year following the release of Mostly What God Does. She made multiple stops on a book tour across the U.S. to promote the faith-based memoir.

“All of what I have come to realize is that all of that is my faith story: belief and doubt, you know, joy, and also disappointment and sorrow. It’s all part of my faith journey,” she told Today.com of the project in February. “It’s all enhanced what I believe and have come to understand about God.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for CAA

“I hope the book is appealing and compelling to anyone in any walk of life, because it’s just a gentle call to be loved. And once you feel that love, well, you’ll find that you can’t help but share it. It’s just contagious. And I think that’s really the thrust of the book and really what I was trying to say,” she added of the deeply personal project.

During Monday’s episode amid Savannah’s Today return, she and Hoda chatted with guest Jennifer Garner and her mom, Patricia Ann Garner, after Carson Daly begged them to come onto the show.

At one point, Hoda got emotional while chatting about Jennifer’s late father, William Garner, who died at age 85 in March.

“There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us — but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind,” Jennifer, 52, wrote in statement on Facebook at the time of his passing.

“Another thing we admire about you is your husband passed a little bit ago, and I can only imagine how hard it was to get out of bed, to just start another day, but one day you just decided, ‘Today’s the day,’” Hoda told Pat, 86, during the episode on Monday.

“Well I pretty much decided anyway, before, that I would be all right. I was so worried about being a widow and then one day I had an epiphany, ‘You will be alright,’” Pat replied. “And I really have been alright. Now, I miss him and I so wanted to tell him I was gonna be on the Today show.”