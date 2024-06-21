Today fans were shocked to see Savannah Guthrie missing from the talk show on both Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21. The broadcaster’s absence from the program was addressed by cohost Hoda Kotb.

At the top of the June 20 episode, Hoda, 59, explained that Savannah, 52, was “taking some well-deserved time off” from Today. Craig Melvin joined Hoda at the news desk to fill in during Savannah’s usual anchoring segments. Sheinelle Jones joined them as the third cohost during the broadcast.

Over on her Instagram account, Savannah posted a photo of a glass of wine, a glass of water and a coffee while dining out at a restaurant. She simply captioned the photo, “Out of office.”

“Good for you! You deserve it!” one person commented on the post, while another chimed in, “You deserve this day! Enjoy Savannah, nice to see you are hydrating!”

On June 21, Savannah was once again missing from Today, with Craig, 45, stepping in to cohost with Hoda for the second day in a row. A short while later, Laura Jarrett joined the duo at the news desk.

Savannah did not immediately reveal any further details regarding her vacation and where she was headed. However, the Today crew is gearing up to head to Paris to cover the Olympics this summer.

“To quote the Pointer Sisters, ‘I’m so excited and I just can’t hide it,’” she told fans during a previous Today segment of the travel opportunity.

In March, Hoda and Savannah appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, teasing their upcoming trip and all of the things they were looking forward to.

“The Olympics are gonna be incredible,” Hoda said during the broadcast “We’ve got gymnastics, y’all, we’re gonna dominate gymnastics.”

Hoda and Savannah recalled their time cohosting Today at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo amid the COVID-19 pandemic when safety precautions were put in place for the athletes and attendees.

“You know, Hoda is like the unofficial den mother of USA Gymnastics,” Savannah dished. “She cheers for them so hard. Speaking of Tokyo, during the pandemic, where we weren’t allowed to really even look at each other, Hoda was like, ‘Well their families aren’t here and someone’s going to give them a hug’ and the Japanese government was like ‘Tell that woman to stop hugging the athletes.’ It was like an international incident.”

“I almost got in trouble big time, big time,” Hoda chimed in.

Savannah’s absence from the show comes just after she and Hoda implemented a big change on Today – making the set a phone-free zone.

“Now take a look at that,” Savannah said as the camera panned during an episode of the show on Tuesday, June 18. “That is a basket of our cellphones. We decided to toss them in that basket for the whole show this morning. We were talking about our conversation with the Surgeon General, who wants a warning label on social media.”

“Every parent knows their kids are dying for the smartphones and every parent knows we’re as addicted as anyone else,” she continued, to which Hoda replied, “We’ve had 30 minutes so far. Usually in commercial breaks, we’re taking care of our kids’ logistics but we’re feeling good.”