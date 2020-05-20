Aww! Savannah Guthrie has been teaching yoga to her two kids — Vale, 5, and Charles, 3 — while they quarantine at home. Taking to Instagram, Savannah, 48, shared the best pics of them having fun in their living room on Tuesday, May 19.

“Like the T-shirt says … Becoming that person who ‘can’t stop won’t stop’ talking about/doing/attempting/passing-on-to-next-generation #yoga. But after five years on and (mostly) off, I finally hit my crow pose!” She captioned the photos. “Can’t nama-stop, won’t nama-stop.”

While wearing a pair of leggings and a white T-shirt, Savannah attempted a number of poses while her kids watched in amazement, then tried for themselves.

While quarantining at home, Savannah has been doing a bunch of fun activities with her kids like yoga and arts and crafts. She revealed how she’s been coping with the pandemic in an April interview with Entertainment Tonight. “So much toddler time! So much Candy Land, so much Chutes and Ladders,” the TV personality gushed. “We’re all getting a lot of time together, which is actually really great. But also I feel like our kids really need us right now — whatever age they are — whether they seem [to] like it or not.”

Savannah has been keeping things positive with the kids amid the coronavirus outbreak, even showing off their “corona shuffle” dance for hand-washing. “We do a little dance and we scrub our little hands,” she sang on March 9. “We get soap under our nails.”

The doting mom even documented her husband, Mike Feldman, giving her son a haircut in quarantine. Since the barbershops are closed, the dad of two did his best to make his kid look presentable. “Charley entrusts his tumbleweed-esque quarantine hair to the hands of the master, @feldmike, and as a wise man once said: ‘You’re gonna like the way you look,'” Savannah hilariously captioned the pics on Instagram on May 2. “Big sis gets right in for the next available appointment and gets a nice trim.”

If you ask us, Savannah has found a bunch of fun ways to pass the time with her family in quarantine!