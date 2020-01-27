What a pleasant surprise! Savannah Guthrie shared the sweetest photos — and explained where she gets her million-dollar smile from — as she wished her beautiful mother, Nancy, a happy 78th birthday. The beloved Today star posted the cutest photo collage in honor of the special celebration on Monday, January 27.

“Happy birthday to a mother like no other,” Savannah, 48, captioned her post. “My mom Nancy is my heart and my everything and my model for what a mother should be. Thank you, God, for her 78 beautiful years! Happy birthday, mama!!!”

Alongside with her heartwarming message, Savannah — who tied with husband Michael Feldman in 2014, and is the proud mom of daughter Vale, 5, and son Charles, 3 — shared a series of the most adorable photos of her ageless mama.

In one of the pics, the Princesses Save the World author can be seen planting a big smooch on Nancy’s cheek. In a few others, the doting grandma is photographed loving on her little grandchildren. So cute!

Fans of the TV personality gushed over their enviable looks in the comment section of her post. “Now we know where you fantastic genes are from! 78! Really?! Happy birthday,” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Wow, your mom looks amazing for 78! What’s her secret?!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Happy Birthday to a beautiful lady!”

Savannah’s heartfelt Instagram tribute comes a few months after she suffered a scary eye injury while playing with her toddler son. The mom of two opened up about taking a toy truck to the eye after missing out on an episode of Today.

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” Savannah reluctantly explained during the TV program’s episode in late November. “It has a really pointing edge and he threw it right at me.”

Instagram/SavannahGuthrie

“It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later,” she continued. “It turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina would detach. They told me to just take it easy and they’ve been doing a bunch of laser procedures to avoid having to do the whole surgery.” Wow!

Thankfully, Savannah is doing OK. The NBC star took to Instagram to gives fans an update — and praise her handsome hubby, 51 — after having to undergo a procedure following her son’s toy snafu.

“This is my ‘out of office message.’ Turns out I had to have surgery today because I had a massive tear in my retina and retina detachment,” she wrote via Instagram in mid-December. “I am home resting for a while. Very grateful to my doctors, prayers of good friends and my husband @feldmike who has swooped in like a superhero.”

We’re glad Savannah is feeling good as new!