Looking good, lady! Sarah Ferguson is gearing up to celebrate her upcoming milestone birthday, and the beloved royal is doing whatever it takes to make sure she looks her best! During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the Duchess of York opened up about experimenting with cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve had a lot of help to look like this at 60!” Sarah, who is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday on October 15, candidly shared with the U.K. outlet. “I’ve started the laser treatment, but it’s not finished yet. The collagen needs to rebuild. I hope it will all be done by my birthday.”

Paul Zimmerman/Variety/Shutterstock

The red-haired royal, who has long been known to fans as “Fergie,” referred to the same treatment she received ahead of her daughter Prince Eugenie‘s royal wedding in November 2018. Fergie explained that she prefers non-invasive laser treatments, like the 6-Dimension Platinum Laser Lift by her friend Dr. Gabriela Mercik, opposed to more complicated procedures.

“I don’t like the frozen look,” she confessed. “I’m so animated and I like to be myself. I don’t like the thought of needles and am very glad if I look well and happy — I’m really happy to be open about what I’ve had done.”

Although Fergie admitted to previously trying botox, she ultimately decided to only undergo less invasive treatments in pursuit of a more youthful appearance. The former wife of Prince Andrew revealed she’s even been experimenting with mesotherapy since 2013 in hopes to help clear up years of sun damage.

According to Healthline, mesotherapy “uses injections of vitamins, enzymes, hormones and plant extracts to rejuvenate and tighten” the skin on your face. “I need to repair the damage that was done on the beach when I was a child,” Fergie explained. “It’s why I had the mesotherapy, the vitamin cocktail to hydrate and boost the skin.”

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Besides mesotherapy, Fergie has also had a facial thread lift, which involves temporary sutures placed under the skin to lift sagging areas and smooth away fine lines. “It’s like garden trellising for sweet peas. You insert the threads under the skin with a fine needle and they hold everything up,” she said. “They also encourage collagen production. It takes a couple of months, then the sweet peas bloom!”

Although Fergie anticipated an extremely painful procedure, the royal beauty dished that it actually wasn’t as “bad” as she thought. “My skin responded well,” she said. “I think if you look at photos of me after I had it done, I look much better.”

While Fergie’s hoping to have a more youthful look at her upcoming birthday bash, the duchess explained that the procedures don’t stop at her face! Earlier this year, Fergie traveled from her home in London to the Bahamas for a new therapy treatment for her feet.

“I think my toes were ruined by all the riding I did when I was young. They shaved the bone here,” she said, pointing to her big toe, “and implanted stem cells, 20 million of them taken from my midriff, into my feet to make new cartilage. It takes about six months to heal but now I can walk in heels!”

We bet Fergie is going to look — and feel — better than ever at her upcoming birthday party!