Since Duchess Meghan (née Markle) spoke out in October about all of the public scrutiny she’s been getting, so many different celebrities have come to her defense — with the latest being Sarah Ferguson, a.k.a the Duchess of York.

“I know what Meghan is going through,” Sarah, 60, admitted to Vogue Arabia. “It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her.”

Shutterstock

“I have been in Meghan’s shoes, and I still am,” she continued. “There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it.”

However, she says there’s nothing she can tell the duchess she hasn’t heard already. “I believe she is modern and fabulous. She was famous before. She is great. Why can’t Meghan be great? Why can’t she be celebrated?” Sarah asked.

Those questions still stump her today but, no matter what Meghan goes through, Sarah won’t make the former actress look bad in the press. “Any advice for her? I tend not to give advice because it is taken out of context,” she explained.

Shutterstock

This fall, Meghan opened up about how hard it’s been on her as a royal when speaking with journalist Tom Bradby for the documentary titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

“Especially as a woman it’s really — it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed,” she confessed. “And also, thank you for asking, because not many people will have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Hopefully, Meghan will get all the relaxation she needs when she spends Christmas with her mom, Doria Ragland, this year. “It’s been a tough year for [Prince] Harry and Meghan, so they’re planning to have an intimate, drama-free Christmas,” an insider recently revealed to Closer Weekly. “It’ll just be the two of them, Archie and Doria.”

Even though Sarah won’t be attending, we’re just happy to know that she has the duchess’ back!