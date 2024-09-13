Sara Haines cleared up some confusion after she was left blushing by Usher on The View.

Sara, 46, appeared on The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast on Thursday, September 12, to talk about what it was like having Usher, 45, visit the show.

“Usher has this thing with his eyes … My question was written for me, he’s a sensual performer. I know all of these things, and I was trying to kind of play it straight, but then he looked at me,” she said.

Executive producer Brian Teta said, “He wore sunglasses in the first segment, and I think that was to protect all of you.”

Sara replied, “Thank God he did. It’s like kryptonite.”

“He like turned around, and I did not want to lose it, as much as I was losing it but then I started giggling, and then I could feel myself blushing, and they all told me I was blushing, and then I got nervous, and so I tried to laugh it off, and then he kind of giggled when he said goodbye to me and like laughed. I almost couldn’t make eye contact with him,” the Chase host explained.

But Brian pointed out something that many of Sara’s fans wanted to know. “I did notice after this happened you posted a lot of pictures of your husband,” he said, referencing her husband, Max Shifrin.

Indeed, Sara did post three photos on Instagram with her husband in a post after the segment with Usher aired. She captioned the post, “@maxshifrin appreciation post,” with a heart emoji.

“After seeing all your blushing with Usher today, I can’t help but adore this post,” one person wrote in a comment, while another said, “After your [blushing] on The View with Usher? Yeah…Max appreciation is necessary!!”

Courtesy of Sara Haines/Instagram

She assured Brian that she did not post the photos because she felt guilty about blushing over Usher.

“No, so that was a post we had decided on in the morning because it was on the heels of the wedding I officiated,” she said, to which Brian replied, “I thought maybe he was annoyed.”

“So with my social team it was that morning and they were like, ‘How about a Max appreciation on the heels of the wedding?’ because we had all of this content of us together and so that was decided before I ever made eye contact with Usher,” Sara said.

“I thought it was a make-good on you like throwing yourself at Usher,” Brian replied.

But Sara explained that she and Max, who share kids Alec, Sandra and Caleb, are very comfortable in their relationship to the point where little things like this don’t phase them.

“The best part of [it] seriously, and this is in all seriousness, being married to someone that you truly value the friendship, the best friendship is, when things like that happen, Max laughs with me,” the mom of three revealed. “Like Shaquille O’Neal I wrote him, I was like, ’I hard flirted with Shaquille today.’ He’s like, ‘Yes!’ We laugh about the moments because he gets a kick out of it. “

“He also knows I’m pathetic at it,” she said of flirting. “Like he’s the cool one, like, he drips that stuff, like, I go for a sexy moment and bump my head on something,” she joked.

“The timing was a little suspicious,” Brian concluded, before moving onto another topic.