Sara Haines Details Awkward Backstage Encounter on The View

Sara Haines detailed the awkward interaction she had with Andrew McCarthy backstage on The View during a recent appearance on the show.

Andrew, 61, joined the talk show cohosts to talk about his new documentary, Brats, on June 12. The film centers around the 1980s Brat Pack, a group of stars who dominated Hollywood’s coming-of-age films during that era. Sara, 46, admitted to being a huge fan of some of the movies that the group made over the years.

“I had such an embarrassing moment,” she told the audience of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast. “So the documentary is fascinating. It’s nostalgic, it has all the music, all the movies you love. And the best part was you don’t have to have been a part of the Brat Pack to learn the lesson of what [Andrew] does in that documentary, about what you perceive as bad or powerful or scary.”

Sara went on to say that she was “so gunned up” about Andrew being on the show and she decided to approach him backstage.

“So I go backstage in commercial and literally told him all of that as fast as I could because I kept hearing them count down,” the TV host added. “He gets on the set, I talk to him again in the segment, then I talk to him the second the camera’s off him. I’m watching the camera because I knew everyone would talk to him and I wanted to finish asking him a question. So I ambush him there. People are circling and we’re getting a picture. I’m still talking to him.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

At that moment, Whoopi Goldberg joined the conversation, leaving Sara searching for a way to continue the chat.

“I hadn’t quite finished and it was like an awkward sentence, so I hovered,” Sara described. “I’m following him, and when he left, I got this like, heat. That was so mortifying. His body language was like, ‘Girl enough.'”

After the embarrassing encounter, Sara decided to reach out to Andrew’s reps in the attempt to apologize to the actor.

“I write our PR press ’cause she works with them, and I was like, ‘Can you apologize for me? I just was really excited,'” she said. “And she was like, ‘Don’t worry about it. He loved what you had to say.’ But I was like, not like she’s gonna tell me, yes, super weird and socially awkward, girl, stop.”