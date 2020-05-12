Amicable exes! Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry were all smiles as they spent time with son Rhodes during outing in Los Angeles on Monday, May 11. The former couple were spotted hanging out at a park less than five months after Sara filed for legal separation following five years of marriage.

The Roseanne alum, 45, and the singer-songwriter, 55, put their differences aside to enjoy some quality time outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sara and Linda were photographed having a little picnic on a blanket while reading a children’s book to their little man. How sweet!

We’re thrilled to see the ex-pair — who tied the knot in 2014 — get together for the sake of their only son. Even though the Conners star filed for separation with minor children in late December 2019, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason, they’re “trying to make this a very cordial split,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly at the time.

Fans were heartbroken that Sara and Linda decided to go their separate ways, but the source insisted it wasn’t that big of a surprise. “Friends saw this coming,” the insider explained, noting “they’ve separated” before in the past. “A couple of years ago … but it wasn’t officially announced they got back together.”

Their love story may be over, but Sarah and Linda fully intend to keep their family together. A separate insider told Closer that the former Talk star’s eldest children — son Levi, 15, and daughter Sawyer, 12 with ex-partner Ali Adler — loved Linda so much, they even considered the 4 Non Blondes singer “their stepmom.”

“Sara and Linda may be separated but they’re still on good terms,” the insider shared with Closer. “They don’t hate each other and are still communicating. All three kids get along and Sara and Linda are committed to making sure Rhodes, who’s 5, stays close to his older siblings.”

While their “marriage didn’t work out,” Linda and Sara are doing their best to look on the bright side. “They still have to coparent Rhodes and there are no plans to avoid each other,” the insider continued. “They’re both adults.”

It looks like the former duo proved that to be true as they stepped out for their fun outing together.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Sara and Linda’s outing with Rhodes!