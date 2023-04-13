It’s extremely hard to choose Sandra Bullock’s best fashion and makeup looks because she has had so many! The Bird Box actress is equally as gorgeous without any makeup on when she opts for a more casual look.

Sandra began her acting career in 1987’s Hangmen and has completely risen to superstar status with her charming personality and range. She has since starred in Miss Congeniality, Crash, The Blind Side, The Lost City and more groundbreaking films. The Gravity star, who was deemed the World’s Most Beautiful Woman by People in April 2015, has always maintained that true beauty comes from within.

“Real beauty is quiet. Especially in this town, it’s just so hard not to say, ‘Oh, I need to look like that.’ No, be a good person, be a good mom, do a good job with the lunch, let someone cut in front of you who looks like they’re in a bigger hurry,” she told the outlet at the time. “The people I find most beautiful are the ones who aren’t trying.”

The movie veteran went completely makeup-free for her role in the 2021 film The Unforgivable. Sandra portrayed Ruth Slater, a woman who was incarcerated for 20 years for a heinous crime. While filming the Netflix drama, she was photographed on the set of the movie in Canada with her breathtaking bare-faced glow. Sandra loved sharing the screen with her costars Viola Davis, Rob Morgan, Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal.

The Oscar winner has also rocked the makeup-free look several times in public during outings with her two children, Louis and Laila. Usually, Sandra likes to throw on a pair of sunglasses with large, circular frames while spending time with her kiddos. The mom of two has also been spotted out with no makeup on while running errands with her boyfriend, Bryan Randall.

Sandra and Bryan have been dating since 2015 when she hired him to take photos at Louis’ birthday party. Since then, they’ve been raising the kids together and have kept details about their relationship under wraps. Fans have loved seeing rare glimpses of the duo stepping out in their relaxed attire around California.

The couple have a “quiet, happy life” together, an insider told Closer in August 2020, adding, “The kids consider Bryan their father and he calls them his children. They’re a happy little family.”

