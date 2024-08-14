Sandra Bullock may have put her acting career on a temporary pause, but sources exclusively tell Closer Hollywood honchos are working overtime to team her up with Hugh Grant for a Two Weeks Notice sequel.

About a year and a half before Sandra’s longtime partner Bryan Randall died at age 57 due to ALS on August 5, 2023, the 60-year-old actress revealed she was taking a break from acting to focus on life at home with her family. Sandra is mom to son Louis, 14, and daughter Laila, 11.

“Sandra totally ghosting Hollywood to be a full-time mom is not what anybody wanted to see,” says a source. “It’s going to take people she really trusts to get her back in the game, not to mention an absolutely enormous fee.”

Sandra and Hugh, 63, costarred in the 2002 romantic comedy film written and directed by Marc Lawrence, in which she plays a lawyer who goes to work for a narcissistic billionaire. The film opened at No. 2 domestically, behind The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and spent its first five weeks in the top 10 at the box office.

“Even in semi-retirement, Sandra is still one of the most bankable and well-liked actresses in the world,” says the source. “She’d relish being the highest paid one as well. But it’s not going to be with strangers; it’s going to be with people she knows.”

Because Sandra is “still incredibly close” with former costar Hugh and the film’s director, Marc, says the source, a sequel to the 2002 rom-com would make perfect sense for her return to the big screen.

Aside from Two Weeks Notice, she’s worked with Marc on the hit films Miss Congeniality and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, as well as Forces of Nature. Hugh is also a frequent collaborator, having worked with Marc on Music and Lyrics, Did You Hear About the Morgans? and The Rewrite.

Matthew Peyton/Getty Images

But while Marc and Hugh are certainly familiar faces, producers would have to guarantee a hefty payout.

“She’s made several movies with that guy,” says the source, “but it’s still going to take a massive offer and a truly great script to get Sandra away from the thing that consumes all of her time — and that’s raising her family.”

In July, a separate source told Closer that Sandra has struggled personally since the death of her longtime partner. “The hardest have been the simple things like Bryan getting the kids ready for school and making breakfast,” said a friend, who noted that she also misses his companionship. “He was a great storyteller and a good listener.”

Some friends have hinted that Sandra should start dating again, but “she’s not ready,” said the friend. “Romance will have to happen naturally, when she’s not looking for it. And whoever it is will have some really big shoes to fill because Bryan checked all the boxes for her.”

“It’s still raw, and life without Bryan still doesn’t feel right,” said the friend, who added that Bryan “really was the love of her life.”