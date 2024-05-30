On July 26, Sandra Bullock will turn 60. “She’s probably going to ring in the milestone birthday with a family trip,” reveals an exclusive Closer insider of the Oscar winner, who’s mom to Louis, 14, and Laila, 11. “She loves to travel with the children. Sharing new experiences and making memories with them are her favorite thing.” But someone special will be missing from the celebration. On August 5 — a little more than a week after her b-day last year — Sandra’ longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, passed away following a secret battle with ALS. As the first anniversary of his death approaches, says the insider, she and the kids are finally healing while still keeping the photographer’s memory alive.

“It’s bittersweet that the two dates, Sandra’s birthday and the anniversary of losing Bryan, are so close to each other. She and the children will commemorate both, though,” shares the insider. “They’ve gone through it all together. She wants to show them that it is healthy to grieve, but it’s also OK for their lives to move forward and to enjoy happy times again.”

Sandra Bullock’s Family Is A Tight-Knit Unit

The actress has had help during this difficult, transitional period. According to the insider, close friends like Jennifer Aniston and Keanu Reeves, plus her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, “have been with Sandra every step of the way,” says the insider. “Being a single parent is difficult, and processing loss and heartbreak while being present for the kids has been overwhelming at certain moments, so Sandra is grateful to have support. She says that she would be lost without her small but loyal inner circle.” Gesine, 54, gave a peek inside their tribe when she praised the “amazing” Practical Magic star — who took a step back from acting in 2022 as Bryan became increasingly ill — for being “the best of caretakers” last year. “Sandra decided to take the hiatus for Bryan, for herself, and for the kids,” explains the insider, adding that nine months after his sad passing at age 57, “Sandra has slowly been doing more and trying to be a strong example.”

In May, she even joined Keanu, 59, on the 50 MPH podcast to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Speed. It was her first interview since Bryan’s death, and though she didn’t announce any new projects, Sandra did express interest in acting again. Things are back to normal-ish for the children, too. “Laila and Louis are typical kids, who have school, friends and activities, and much of that keeps Sandra busy,” says the insider, noting that family remain her focus for now. “She’s embracing this next chapter at age 60. There are rough days, to be sure, but Sandra and the kids always help one another through them.”