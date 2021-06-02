This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Artillery may have a scary name, but it’s actually a super sweet Southern cocktail. Not only that, this gin-based drink is one of the most straightforward martini renditions on the books. So, if you’re looking for a way to add some Southern charm to your cocktail hour, the Artillery may be worth a “shot!”

Oh yeah, and don’t forget to add a dropperful of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil. The all-natural orange extract in our high-quality CBD formula adds just the right complement to this classy cocktail.

CBD Artillery Recipe

Nobody’s quite sure when bartenders created the Artillery cocktail, but most suspect it was named after the legendary Chatham Artillery in Savannah. However, please don’t confuse this cocktail with the more popular “Chatham Artillery Punch.”

While both of these drinks may originate from the same place, they have significantly different specs. For instance, the Artillery only uses gin, while the Chatham Artillery Punch calls for whiskey, rum, and Cognac. There are also many secondary ingredients in the punch that you won’t find in the Artillery.

If the Chatham Artillery Punch sounds enticing, please follow Tribe CBD’s blog closely. We may just write a CBD-infused recipe soon!

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz gin

1 – 2 teaspoons sweet vermouth

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange slice

Directions

Pour gin, sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters, and Tribe CBD oil into a stirring glass

Add ice and stir until the drink is well-chilled

Strain into a pre-chilled martini or rocks glass

Garnish with an orange slice

It’s well known that Southerners love a refreshing spirit now and again…but what about hemp? Do Southern states now allow the sale of CBD?

Although most states in the Deep South forbid the use of recreational cannabis, please remember that CBD is federally legal in the USA. Indeed, the whole point of the 2018 US Farm Bill was to legalize all hemp-derived goods. As long as your CBD products have ≤ 0.3 percent THC, they are OK under federal law.

While some states may put local restrictions into place, the vast majority abide by these new federal standards. If you have any questions about CBD laws in your state, we’d recommend looking into the latest hemp statutes. To be extra sure, you could even call law firms specializing in cannabis law (yes, they do exist!).

