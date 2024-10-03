Good Morning America anchor Sam Champion revealed that he underwent surgery to remove skin cancer from under his eye, sharing details and photos about the “overwhelming” procedure in a series of posts.

“First pass of the knife with Mohs surgery today! Now we wait for results,” he captioned a photo on X on October 2.

“Mohs surgery is a procedure used to treat skin cancer,” according to Mayo Clinic. “This surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin. Each thin layer is looked at closely for signs of cancer. The process keeps going until there are no signs of cancer.”

The surgeons ended up having to do a second pass at the spot on his face. “A little longer and deeper necessary.. not gonna lie.. I’m disappointed.. but we are going to get it all out,” he said on Instagram.

In an update on Thursday, October 3, Sam admitted that it was difficult to go through the process of having the cancer removed from his face.

“Mentally, yesterday was a rough day,” he said in an Instagram Story. “I gotta say, I just felt a little overwhelmed on the second pass, but I think that’s natural and normal.”

Courtesy of Sam Champion/Instagram

He told fans that they should all be conscious of how much time they are spending in the sun, and encouraged everyone to take care of their skin. “Always keep an eye on your own skin,” he said, adding that he was “physically doing great. I started to swell a little bit after the surgery but it’s not as swollen today.”

After the surgery, the meteorologist was left with a surgery scar and stitches underneath his eye, which he showed in a photo. He then wore a bandage over his face to cover the wound.

“The damage is the damage, the scar will be the scar,” he said. Sam revealed that his eyesight was “impacted a little bit” because he had gotten an injection to numb that part of his face.

The TV personality admitted that in the past, he frequently would sunbathe. “I haven’t done that in years now. When I’m in a beach chair, I have an umbrella, and I have my sunscreen,” he told fans.

“Sun exposure, I’ll be very careful with now,” Sam candidly said. “I don’t think legitimate sunbathing where you lay in the sun like a lizard, I don’t think that’s been a part of my recent past and it won’t be a part of my close-to future, either.”

Overall, he thanked the medical professionals who took care of him during his skin cancer journey.

“Final final👍. We got it all! Thanks to a hard working group of very kind DRs and Nurses! Keep a close eye on your skin … No one knows it better than you … And when you see something you don’t like, make sure you talk to your doctor,” he wrote on X after the surgery.