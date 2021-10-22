This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Many martini renditions have come and gone, but the “dirty martini” remains. True, not everyone is a fan of this drink’s “saltwater” taste, but that hasn’t stopped bar patrons from ordering this cocktail over the centuries. If you think olive brine tastes sublime, then why not give our dirty martini recipe a try?

Oh yeah, be sure to add a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil to keep this cocktail extra classy. While you won’t notice any grassy hemp taste, our high-quality CBD oil will add plenty of relaxation.

Tribe CBD Dirty Martini Recipe

Like the standard dry martini, nobody knows where the dirty martini was first invented. However, some sources claim this variation dates back to the early 1900s in an NYC bar. Also, legend has it that the dirty martini gained a ton of popularity when Franklin D. Roosevelt brought it to the White House.

Some historians believe the original dirty martini was created by mashing olives at the bottom of a stirring jar instead of adding brine. Supposedly this helps infuse more of the olives’ flavors into your drink. However, it’s far more common for modern bartenders to add some olive brine and olive garnishes.

As with all other martini recipes, the more traditional spirit is gin. However, it’s increasingly common for mixologists to use vodka in this drink, so please feel free to use whichever spirit you prefer.

Ingredients

2 oz gin or vodka

½ oz dry vermouth

½ oz olive brine

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

1 – 2 olives

Directions

Pour gin or vodka, dry vermouth, and olive brine in a stirring glass

Add an ice cube and stir until well chilled

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Top with an olive garnish and Tribe CBD oil

It’s no secret that the dirty martini is one of the saltiest cocktails in the books. On average, this briny beverage has a staggering 785 mg of sodium per serving. For reference, the FDA recommends Americans have just 2,300 mg of salt per day. So, if you have just three servings of this drink, then you’ve gone over your daily limit.

Well, to be honest, you’ve probably already gone over that 2,300 mg cutoff by dinnertime. Recent stats suggest most Americans consume around 3,400 mg of salt per day. Unfortunately, diets that are higher in salt are often associated with a greater risk of hypertension.

If you’re concerned about your salt intake, you may want to skip this dirty martini recipe. Dieticians also recommend cooking at home to better control how much sodium you eat. If possible, always opt for unseasoned meats and veggies so you know exactly how much salt is going into each meal.

Push Through Your “Power Lunch” With A CBD Energy Shot!

While Madison Ave execs enjoy vodka martinis for lunch, that meal plan doesn’t work for most people. If you want a non-alcoholic way to power through your lunch break, we’d recommend giving Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots a try. Each of these all-natural shots has a perfect blend of caffeine and hemp-derived CBD. While the caffeine will provide you with some extra “pep,” the CBD will keep those jitters at bay.

Want to learn more about what’s in Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots? If so, please check here.