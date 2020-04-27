Lovebirds! Salma Hayek commemorated the day she first met husband François-Henri Pinault in 2006. The Like a Boss star shared a rare tribute of photos and a touching message to honor the special celebration.

“Today, 14 years ago, I met my soulmate,” Salma, 53, gushed via Instagram on Saturday, April 25. “After the test of time and even the test of the quarantine, I feel very blessed that I’ve found you … and the more I discover you, the more my love grows. Happy anniversary, mi amor.”

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

In the collage of throwbacks, François-Henri, 57, and Salma — who tied the knot in 2009 — looked happier than ever while dancing together at a red carpet event. The Ugly Betty actress’ fans marveled at the sweet moment in the comments section of her post.

“Beautiful family! God bless you all!” one user wrote, while another echoed, “Happy anniversary!!!! And you guys look stunning — especially you in that dress!!!!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “I can’t get over the way he looks at you.”

While we know Salma and the French billionaire businessman fell in love after first crossing paths in 2006, the actress has never revealed how they actually met. Salma even once joked about why she’s remained tight-lipped regarding the start of their romance.

“I’m not going to tell you,” she quipped with Town and Country in March 2019. “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.”

However, the Desperado actress — who shares 12-year-old daughter Valentina with the Keurig CEO — dished why she has “the best husband” in the world. “I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me,” she shared.

WWD/Shutterstock

Despite being married and raising a soon-to-be teenager, Salma and François-Henri still make room for romance in their relationship. In fact, the film producer previously revealed how she and her husband juggle their marriage with parenthood and hectic careers.

“We support each other in everything we do,” Salma exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in April 2017. “We don’t have a strong social life because we really like to spend time together.”

We hope Salma and François-Henri had the best anniversary!