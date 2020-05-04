Actress Salma Hayek is a natural beauty! The 53-year-old star showed off her gray hair in a photo she shared on Instagram on Sunday, May 3.

“Be proud of your roots #hair #siverfox #roots,” the Ugly Betty alum captioned the pic. Salma’s post was liked over 500,000 times, including by her friend Charlize Theron. “I love Salma, she is the hottest woman in the world,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Beautiful as always,” with the heart-eyed emoji. A third added, “You look stunning and very charming with those silver highlights.”

Salma, who’s a proud mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Valentina, has always embraced her beautiful features. The actress said she’s “proud of my white hair” in a February 2019 Instagram post and she wasn’t afraid to clap back at a hater in February 2020 who said the A-lister got “too much botox.”

“I don’t have Botox.” the dark-haired beauty responded. “But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.” Ouch!

Botox has never been on the agenda for Salma. The Frida star shared her opinion about the procedure during a 2015 interview with People. “I don’t believe in Botox, especially when [people] do it so young. They destroy themselves,” she said.

“They keep telling young girls, ‘Do it young, so you never get wrinkles.’ No, your face is going to fall. You’ll have to keep getting more and more and more each time,” Salma continued. “So if you’re going to do it, I recommend doing it as late as you can.”

Unless Salma changes her mind, she’ll continue to embrace her natural beauty on Instagram. “I’m very conservative in my beauty routine,” the Like A Boss actress shared. “I had a great mother who gave [beauty advice] to me, which is wash your face before you go to sleep — no matter what.”

“She and my grandmother told me, ‘You have to do this for yourself. Just think about how much faster you’re going to age if you don’t,'” Salma added. Looks like her mother’s advice has been working out great for Salma!