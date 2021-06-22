As an actress and mom, Salma Hayek doesn’t worry too much about daughter Valentina watching her films. But when the teenager “insisted” on catching her mom’s new “raunchy” flick, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, in theaters, the movie star was a little hesitant. Fortunately, Valentina had a positive reaction.

“[She was like,] ‘I was quite impressed with that,'” Salma, 54, shared during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, June 21, revealing she was “really nervous and embarrassed” for her 13-year-old kid to watch the action-comedy, which was released on June 16.

“‘This is really raunchy, like really raunchy,'” the actress recalled telling Valentina, pointing out the vulgar script and sexual references throughout. “She’s like, ”Oh, I’m sure there’s nothing in there I haven’t heard or seen.'”

Because Salma knew what her kid would walk into, she warned Valentina to not bring her friends. “‘I’m really going to embarrass you,'” the Frida actress remembered. “And she’s like, “‘You embarrass me all the time, every day, so what’s going to be different?'”

Despite her qualms, Salma said Valentina ultimately saw the film. “She never wants to see my stuff, but she insisted on watching this one and to go with her friends,'” the Emmy nominee dished, noting she’s relieved because everyone “loved” it. “[Valentina] says, ”Mom, I understand it’s not you, it’s not you, it’s the character.'”

After sharing the hilarious story with Seth, the Desperado star marveled over how grown up her daughter is becoming. “[She’s] 13 going on 18,” Salma said through laughs.

The beloved Hollywood star is the mom of her daughter with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. Because the couple is private about their relationship, Salma has never revealed when the two officially met. However, they announced their engagement in 2007. One year after welcoming their daughter, the duo wed in 2009.

Though Salma doesn’t divulge much about the intimate details of her personal life, she isn’t afraid to boast her love for Valetina on social media. Every now and then, the From Dusk Till Dawn star will share a snapshot of her teenage girl, including the time she posted a throwback photo with Valentina and François-Henri in November 2020.

“Never in my greatest dreams I could have imagined that I get to share my life with such a wonderful and extraordinary man,” Salma captioned an old pic of the trio in the pool. “You are our strength, you are our inspiration, you are our home.”