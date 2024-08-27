Salma Hayek isn’t afraid to let her white hair show as she ages gracefully in the spotlight! The Eternals actress dazzled in a yellow bikini in new photos while showing off her natural locks.

“Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination #ibiza. Bikini amarillo + Cabello blanco = combinación perfecta,” she captioned the Instagram post, which was shared on Sunday, August 25.

Salma, 57, donned a bright yellow bikini with ruched detailing on the top and bottoms. She wore her hair in two braids and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. White hair could be seen peaking out from the side of her sunglasses.

The pictures certainly left fans buzzing over how amazing Salma looked in her swimsuit. The Academy Award nominee recently revealed the secret to her youthful glow on Kelly Ripa‘s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” SiriusXM podcast, saying, “No Botox!”

“I know what it is,” she continued. “Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time. It’s so much fun.”

Courtesy of Salma Hayek/Instagram

“It’s actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations,” Salma added.

She said that after using frequency machines, people have also started to notice a difference in her look. “People tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my god. Again, you look 20,’” Salma confessed.

Courtesy of Salma Hayek/Instagram

If she doesn’t meditate often, Salma admitted she will notice changes in her body.

“When I don’t do it for some time, guess what? The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop. My herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles — I start breaking down,” the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress revealed.

Salma explained that her husband, François-Henri Pinault, wasn’t super into meditating but was very supportive of her methods.

“My husband doesn’t believe in it,” she shared. “He doesn’t meditate and he really doesn’t want to believe in the energy. He really tries hard not to.”

“He’ll go, ‘Have you been doing your yoga?'” Salma added of her partner, whom she wed in 2009. “He won’t even call it that. He doesn’t ask any questions. It really freaks him out.”

It’s been quite a remarkable few weeks for Salma, who got to partake in the Olympic Torch Relay for the 2024 Paris Olympics among a slew of other stars. She helped bring the torch from Rambouillet to Versailles at the start of the ceremony.

“Yesterday, I had the honor of carrying the Olympic flame, a symbol of light, hope, peace, and unity ♾️. If you believe in these values, know that you were with me every step of the way,” she wrote on Instagram after the honor. “As I passed the torch and took part in the relay, I was proud to represent the enduring spirit of the Olympics, bringing light, hope, and unity to all. #Olympics #Paris2024.”