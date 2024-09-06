Sally Field stepped out for a rare public appearance in Los Angeles, opting for a casual look as she walked her dog.

The Gidget actress’ outing was captured in photos on Wednesday, September 4. Sally, 77, wore a striped long-sleeved windbreaker on top of a T-shirt and white capris with matching sneakers. She kept the appearance rather low-key in a blue hat to shield her eyes from the sun.

Sally most recently appeared in the film 80 for Brady in 2023 with Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno. Prior to that, she acted in 2022’s Spoiler Alert and nine episodes of the show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

GARRETT PRESS/MEGA

Her recent outing in California came just a few months after the Oscar winner opened up about getting older in the Hollywood gaze.

“There is a sense in society that you should feel ashamed for being old … and I realized what a crock that is,” she said during a March episode of Julia Louis Dreyfus’s podcast, “Wiser Than Me.”

“I’ve always felt I had to keep my head down, that you can’t look up, you can never pat yourself on the back. You just have to look for the next place to land,” Sally added.

Julia, 63, further asked Sally about ageism in Hollywood and they reflected how much the industry has changed over the years.

“Obviously, it’s awful,” the Mrs. Doubtfire actress said. “There’s just so few real stories written about women of any age, but certainly, certainly as you get older it gets less and less and less and less and less. And it’s usually women who are looking for a man. There are so many other stories you could have told.”

But luckily for Sally, she’s had an incredible family by her side as she’s navigated superstardom for six decades. The California native welcomed sons Peter and Eli with her first husband, Steven Craig, and her youngest son, Sam, with her second husband, Alan Greisman. During the podcast episode, Sally credited her kids for “saving” her life.

“You have to get to know a whole different group of people, and they are raised by different people, so you have to know what that framework is,” she explained. “And then you have to find a place that you land together. Someplace that belongs just to the two of you, and that this is what you do together, that’s just yours. Otherwise, you’re just a glorified babysitter.”

GARRETT PRESS/MEGA

Last month, Sally gave a rare interview with Vanity Fair to honor the life and legacy of Robin Williams on the 10th anniversary of his death. The two costarred in Mrs. Doubtfire in 1993. Williams died by suicide in August 2014 at age 63.

“I never shared this story before. I was in the camper outside of the courtroom where we were shooting the divorce scene. My father had a stroke a couple of years before, and was in a nursing facility,” she told the outlet of filming the movie. “I got a phone call from the doctor saying my father had passed, a massive stroke. He asked if I wanted them to put him on the resuscitator. I said ‘No, he did not want that. Just let him go. And please lean down and say, ‘Sally says goodbye.’” I was of course beside myself. I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn’t crying. Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, ‘Are you OK?’”

After she told Williams what happened, he encouraged her to leave the set to go be with her family.

“And he made it happen — they shot around me the rest of the day. I could go back to my house, call my brother, and make arrangements,” she recalled. “It’s a side of Robin that people rarely knew: He was very sensitive and intuitive.”