Not having it. Sailor Brinkley-Cook is speaking out against Good Morning America for her “tone-deaf” interview with reporter Deborah Roberts on body dysmorphia. A few hours after it aired on Friday, May 29, the model said it was heavily edited and referred to it as “clickbait.”

“I’m a little upset about the GMA piece that aired this morning,” the 21-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I have nothing but respect for GMA and Deborah and have nothing negative to say about either one.” However, Sailor wanted to make it clear that her story was not only about her body image issues and her relationship with mom Christie Brinkley.

“I understand that ‘comparisons to model mom’ and ‘eating disorder struggles’ are great taglines for clickbait on news outlets. But when I agreed to do this interview. I was under the impression that it would be in a positive light and would be inspirational,” she said. “I ONLY agreed to do it during this awful time in America because I thought it would be a small beacon of positivity for people who have dealt with the same things as me.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd, Sailor wants her fans to know she is aware of the current events going on in the world — and how serious they are.

“I did NOT want to throw a pity party for myself. I did NOT want the interview to be highlighting the dark times. 95 [percent] of what I said during the interview got cut. Including thank you to health care workers [and] essential workers, as well as acknowledging how awful and heartbreaking this time is for so many.”

The Sports Illustrated model added that she wants people to love themselves more and cherish the good moments they have with one another. “We have to collectively learn to praise and CELEBRATE ourselves more often, because life passes by so quickly and it’s a shame to spend so much of it worrying that you aren’t good enough,” she wrote. “Because as long as you’re here on Earth and you have a body to love and voice to be heard YOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH and you deserve happiness.”