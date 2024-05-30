Sage Steele criticized The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin for “jumping” ship after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

During an episode of Fox News’ Gutfeld! on Wednesday, May 29, host Greg Gutfeld and Steele discussed how Griffin’s career has changed in the years since working as a Trump aide in the White House.

“Can I just real quick be really mean? I need to,” Steele, 51, said during the broadcast. “I don’t want to give Alyssa too much credit, because how often have we been able to say she’s right? She worked in the Trump White House. Her entire career is because of the Trump White House, and she was behind everybody there. And then all of a sudden, he loses the election, and what did she do? She jumps to CNN and now to The View, she’s an opportunist. And so that’s it, you’re one and done.”

Gutfeld chimed in, “Alyssa is a poor man’s Omarosa,” before ending the segment.

The comments came after Griffin, 34, discussed her recent trip to Florida and the impending presidential election during an episode of The View on Tuesday, May 28.

“The time is running out. We are six months out. We have to be honest,” the political strategist said. “There is a chance this guy could win if we don’t start fighting harder.”

Griffin joined CNN as a political contributor in 2021 before joining The View as a permanent cohost the following year. Just recently, she joined her colleagues in interviewing first lady Jill Biden on The View on Wednesday, May 29.

ABC/Lou Rocco

In her early days at The View, she reflected on how things could get a bit heated with her colleagues while discussing certain topics on the show.

“I’ve gotten to guest host more than two dozen times now, so I’ve really gotten to know the women and you’ll watch,” Griffin said during a Good Morning America appearance in September 2022. “We will have a heated Hot Topic segment, but as soon as we start panning out for commercial, Joy [Behar] is cracking a joke, Sunny [Hostin] is showing me pictures of her dogs.”

This wasn’t the first time Steele voiced strong opinions about The View, in which she appeared as a guest on the program in the past. She once opened up about why she would never want to host the show.

“I’ve been on The View, and it didn’t go so well. Because at The View, they don’t want your view, they only want theirs — and they’re bulls–t,” the former ESPN anchor said during an episode of Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast in October 2023.

“The problem is they’ve never had anybody who’s actually smart enough to say it the way you’re saying it,” Maher replied.

“I did The View four times, and then they made me audition when they were making changes again, and they are 100 percent full of it,” Steele fired back. “They don’t want to hear your view if you think differently than they do. They’re fine telling lies on that stage and set. And they know that if someone calls them on it, they’re just going to talk over them, have the audience clap, and go to break. So, the show to me is despicable and it makes me sad. Its potential for over 20 years has been incredible, and they ruined it.”