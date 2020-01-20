At the 2020 SAG Awards, the cast of The Crown weren’t afraid to share their opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking a step back from their royal duties. When a reporter asked Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O’Connor what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should do now, Helena simply replied, “I have no idea.”

Josh, who plays Prince Charles on the Netflix series, chimed in and said, “I think they could probably do anything. They’re very talented and can probably do whatever they want.”

Helena, who plays Princess Margaret on The Crown, agreed with her costar. “Absolutely, I think the world is their oyster,” she said. “It’ll be very interesting to see what they do, but now they’re masters of their own destiny and good luck to them!”

Shutterstock

Since Harry and Meghan made their big decision to take a step back from the royal family, the prince has been smiling from ear to ear. “Harry can’t wait to leave the U.K. He’s already had a leaving party in London with a small group of close friends and says he’s so excited about starting over as ‘a normal person,’” an insider recently told Closer Weekly. “He looked tired and was fairly somber, which is understandable given what he’s been through over the past couple of weeks. He has no regrets about the move whatsoever and is flying out to Canada next week to be reunited with Meghan. He’s missed Meghan and [son] Archie like crazy since they’ve been apart.”

It also helps that Queen Elizabeth supports the royal couple’s decision. After gathering all of her family members together for an emergency meeting, she said she has nothing against Harry and Meghan for wanting to branch out on their own.

Frank Augstein/AP/Shutterstock

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement on Saturday, January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

It’s nice to know there’s so many people out there who support Harry and Meghan!