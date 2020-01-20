Date night! After missing the 2020 Golden Globes, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were a sight for sore eyes when they showed up to the 2020 SAG Awards. The celebrity duo wakled the red carpet — or, in this case, the silver carpet — on Sunday, January 19, and looked like pure Hollywood royalty for their date night out.

When talking with reporters, Michael, 75, joked that he was “learning” how to better use social media because “now you can get a job based on how many Instagram followers you have.” Catherine, 50, said “he’s doing good.”

Michael may not need Catherine’s help becoming a big deal online, though, as he’s one of our most beloved actors. On top of that, he’s still getting rave reviews for Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. He and Alan Arkin, as well as the entire cast, are nominated tonight in the categories of Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

The lovebirds were also asked about their recent 19th wedding anniversary — which they celebrated back on November 18. At the time, Catherine shared a photo of a sweet letter Michael’s father, Kirk Douglas, had sent them.

“Happy anniversary! Michael, you learned a very important lesson, to stay married you must obey your wife! Keep practicing what I do with my wife,” the letter read, with the 103-year-old mentioning wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens.

“It goes fast,” Catherine gushed, revealing that they kept things pretty chill this time around. The same cannot be said for their big day this year, though. “We thought we’d do a party on the 20th,” Catherine joked. “That’s a biggie, I guess.”

As for why Michael and Catherine had to skip the Golden Globes earlier this month, they had a few good reasons. For one, the lovebirds were on a fabulous family vacation with the two kids they share, son Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16. Two, their beloved dog Figaro sadly passed away. We’re so glad to see them back in action for awards season!