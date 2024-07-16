Ryan Seacrest wants to be the popular guy on Wheel of Fortune now that he’s the new man on campus, but sources exclusively tell Closer that he’s going to extreme efforts to buy affection and looking desperate in the process.

The 49-year-old television personality is slated to take over hosting duties on the long-running game show when the 42nd season premieres in the fall. Longtime host Pat Sajak took his final spin on Wheel this June, but letter-turner Vanna White will be back — and Ryan seems ready to win her over.

“Ryan knows he’s got huge shoes to fill being a worthy replacement for Pat,” an insider says. “He’s in full Mr. Nice Guy mode, putting on the charm, lavishing Vanna and everyone else on the show with his homemade cooking, bringing treats and the occasional gift just because he thought they would like it.”

In fact, the American Idol host was recently seen with Wheel costar Vanna, who shared a photo on Instagram last week of the two out to eat. “Friends on and off camera. Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!” Vanna captioned the post, to which Ryan replied in the comments section, “Always a treat! Here’s to more fun moments and delicious bites!”

Courtesy of Vanna White/Instagram

According to Closer‘s source, “He’s making a huge effort with Vanna and trying to win favor by taking her out to dinner and trying to get through any lingering tensions they’ve got.”

The two may have gotten off to a rocky start when Ryan joined the series. Earlier this month, a separate source told Closer that “Vanna isn’t a huge fan of Ryan so far,” noting, “It’s not that she doesn’t like him, but her chemistry with Pat Sajak was much more natural. With Ryan, it feels forced, and she doesn’t want loyal viewers and her longtime fans to pick up on that.”

Now, an insider explains, Ryan is “keeping track of key players’ birthdays and doing everything he can to win brownie points with bosses. It’s actually a smart move, even if it seems a little desperate.”

While an official season 42 premiere date has not yet been revealed, the radio personality previously gushed over the opportunity to be taking over as Wheel of Fortune host and spoke about the next chapter of his career.

“I have been a fan of this show forever,” Ryan said during a September 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “Pat Sajak is a legend. I cannot believe I have the opportunity to take over for him. I cannot wait to be on that set and give out tons of money every night.”

Following Pat’s final show, Ryan posted a heartfelt tribute to the longtime host, writing, “Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune! Your dedication, charm and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere.”