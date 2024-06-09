Moving on? Ryan Seacrest was spotted out with a mystery brunette woman less than two months following his split from ex-girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky.

The American Idol host, 49, was seen leaving the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles on the evening of June 7 and sliding into the back of a vehicle with the woman, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. However, his mystery date’s face was obscured by a water bottle.

Ryan appeared to be dressed up for the night out in a navy blue shirt and black blazer. Meanwhile, the woman wore a black jacket and had a neutral manicure.

The new Wheel of Fortune host’s outing came weeks after one of his reps confirmed to People that he and Aubrey, 26, had broken up. A source close to the former couple told the outlet on April 24, “After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways. They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Three weeks prior to the split announcement, Ryan publicly supported the launch of Aubrey’s new card game, Sippin’ on Something. “Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you @sippinonsomethin,” he captioned a photo of himself and his then-girlfriend on Instagram on April 4.

The pair’s split came as a shock to many fans, as it was believed that they were discussing the possibility of starting the next chapter in their lives — including expanding their family.

Courtesy of Aubrey Paige Petcosky/Instagram

“Ryan is notorious for dragging his feet when it comes to settling down, but he and ​Aubrey have definitely discussed having a baby. She would like a wedding first, which has been something Ryan has avoided all his adult life,” a source exclusively told Closer in April.

A second insider exclusively told Closer that Ryan’s American Idol costars were encouraging him to take the next step with Aubrey.

“They want him and Aubrey to start a family,” the source said. “Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have both been telling him about the joys of fatherhood, and during a live American Idol airing, Katy Perry actually yelled at him, ‘Yes, it’s time!’”

Ryan has never been married and does not currently have any children. In August 2022, he admitted on Live With Kelly and Ryan that he felt pressured to tie the knot with someone.

“I’m happy. I’m happy in the present moment,” he told guest Lisa Rinna. “I don’t think about everything else.”

At the same time, however, he did say that he wanted to settle down someday. “I think having kids at the right time would be great,” Ryan continued. “I have a fantastic family, very small family.”