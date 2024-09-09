Ryan Seacrest took center stage during the premiere episode of season 42 of Wheel of Fortune on Monday, September 9. Vanna White was by his side to usher in a new era of the show after Pat Sajak announced his retirement.

Ryan, 49, wore a black suit, as Vanna, 67, looked gorgeous in a blue one-shoulder dress. The contestants were all so excited to see him when he walked out onto the stage. And he did a fantastic job bringing the energy!

“I still cant believe my luck, being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you,” he told viewers.

During the opening, Ryan talked about how he watched the show when he was a kid growing up in Georgia and admitted he has “some very big shoes to fill.”

Prior to stepping out onto the stage for the new season, Ryan shared several glimpses and details from behind the scenes of the iconic game show to get fans excited for the premiere. For him, stepping into the hosting role was truly the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s like remodeling your home after 40 years,” Vanna said before her first taping with Ryan. “You still feel like you’re at home, but it’s just a little updated.”

But as far as the traditional Wheel of Fortune format goes, the show carried on with its normal procedures for the premiere, with the exception of some awesome new prizes, including tickets to an NFL game of the contestant’s choice.

“Nothing needs to change. Just me standing there with my voice and my mannerisms, that’s different enough,” he said. “I want the audience to feel like this is the right decision. I want [the show] to be something that’s not jarring, that’s seamless.”

For Vanna, it was a whole new world taking the stage without Pat for the first time in season 42. But she knew she wasn’t ready to end her letter-turning career just yet.

“It was a hard decision to make when I heard that Pat was leaving. It was like, ‘Gosh, we’ve been together 40 years. Do I go with him?'” she said. “But then I thought that I’m not ready to leave. I’m not ready to retire.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television

Vanna was spotted out grabbing lunch with Pat, 77, at California Pizza Kitchen in Encino, California, a week before the new season premiere. The former cohosts seemed to be in good spirits as they chatted and walked around in photos obtained by Page Six.

Prior to Ryan’s debut, sources told Closer that he was looking to start off on the right foot with his new colleagues.

“Ryan knows he’s got huge shoes to fill being a worthy replacement for Pat,” an insider said in July. “He’s in full Mr. Nice Guy mode, putting on the charm, lavishing Vanna and everyone else on the show with his homemade cooking, bringing treats and the occasional gift just because he thought they would like it.”

The American Idol host revealed he was already starting a tradition with Vanna before each show.

“We do a teeth check,” he revealed. “It’s last looks, honestly. Because if there’s something in our teeth, I’m responsible for her. She’s responsible for me.”

“We get to come through a big-time show door,” Ryan dished. “It’s a fun entrance for us.”