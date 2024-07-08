Ryan Seacrest’s latest adorable photos from a movie night with his niece, Flora, will warm your heart! The American Idol host posted the cutest snaps with the little one while watching Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory on July 7.

“Another testament to how dreams begin with a golden ticket ✨ Enjoying some sweet moments with Flora watching the original Wonka,” Ryan, 49, captioned three pictures with Flora, 5.

In one photo, he wrapped his arms around the little one for a sweet embrace. In the other picture, they sat together on the couch while watching the film.

Courtesy of Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

The caption was, of course, a nod to both the golden tickets in the Gene Wilder-led musical fantasy classic as well as the golden tickets contestants get when they move onto the Hollywood round on American Idol.

One thing that’s for certain is that Ryan absolutely loves being an uncle to his sister Meredith’s daughter.

“I have a very small family. It’s my sister and now my brother-in-law and my niece, my mom and my dad,” he told People in January 2022. “They were very instrumental and part of everything [this year]. My mom is always there and around when I need her. My dad worked hard, so I think I got that from him. We enjoy spending time together, and it’s always around a meal. My family just loves to put a long meal together.”

That year, the new Wheel of Fortune host gushed over spending the holidays with little Flora.

“I was with my family, my little niece. I was teaching her how to eat anchovies,” Ryan shared. “That was a highlight.”

“Then on Christmas Day, we woke up early and saw Santa delivered this Barbie Dreamhouse,” the entertainment mogul added. “It was incredible how Santa got this Barbie Dreamhouse in through the chimney and delivered it for her. So to see that magic on her face, with the family, were two back-to-back, incredible days off.”

Ryan, who does not have any children of his own, recently got out of a relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. The former couple were together for three years before calling it quits.

“Ryan’s so busy, and that didn’t help,” an insider told Closer in May of the shocking breakup. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.”

Another source revealed that the pair had been discussing their future in the weeks prior to their split.

“Ryan is notorious for dragging his feet when it comes to settling down, but he and ​Aubrey have definitely discussed having a baby. She would like a wedding first, which has been something Ryan has avoided all his adult life,” the source said in April.

Ryan’s American Idol colleagues were also encouraging the TV personality to take the next step in his relationship with Aubrey, 26.

“Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have both been telling him about the joys of fatherhood, and during a live American Idol airing, Katy Perry actually yelled at him, ‘Yes, it’s time!’” the source said.

But unfortunately, things just didn’t work out for Ryan and Aubrey, who were first linked in the summer of 2021.

“After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source close to the couple told People at the time of their breakup. “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”