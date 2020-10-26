Ryan Seacrest reminisced on some of his most beloved memories with his sister, Meredith Seacrest, in honor of her latest birthday. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host shared various throwback photos on Instagram while celebrating his only sibling’s special day.

“My favorite person was born today. Happy birthday, @mmseacrest!” Ryan, 45, gushed in the caption of his post on Sunday, October 25. “Thanks for making sure I always look my best.”

Aside from uploading a recent pic of the two smiling together on the red carpet, the iconic American Idol host posted two throwbacks of him and Meredith as kids. The brother-sister duo looked more adorable than ever as they posed for photos in their over-the-top ensembles. Ryan even sported braces in one!

Fans of the “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” star marveled over the sweet snapshots in the comments section of his post. “Beautiful pictures! Nice to be close!” one user wrote, while another echoed, “I celebrate that you are so grounded with family. Happy birthday, Meredith.” A third user added, “Ryan, you always make sure everyone is having a good day. What a great brother you are!”

As fans know, Ryan and Meredith have always shared a close bond. Not only was the Emmy Award winner his sister’s “Man of Honor” at her November 2016 wedding to her husband, Jimmy Leach, but he was happier than ever when Meredith gave birth to his first niece, Flora, in December 2018.

“It’s the first little Seacrest in the family,” the doting uncle sweetly shared during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan following Flora’s birth. “We have a very small family.”

As he recounted the moments his sister became a mom for the first time, Ryan practically burst into tears. “I can’t even look at it,” he adorably dished as he held up a pic of Meredith and her little one. “It makes me cry. The baby has such chubby little cheeks. It’s so cute. I learned so much about women and birth.”

Now that Flora is in her toddler years, Ryan couldn’t be prouder to watch her grow up. When the blonde-haired cutie started talking, the entertainment producer made sure to document the special milestone on social media.

“Flora celebrating her first words: cheese, mama, dog and moo!” Ryan captioned a heartwarming snap of the tot boasting a big smile in June 2020. “She speaks my language.”

Ryan feels so lucky to have both Meredith and Flora in his life!