Getting some sun! Ryan Seacrest celebrated Memorial Day by going for a hike in Los Angeles. “A breath of fresh air … even from behind a mask. Happy Memorial Day Weekend!” the 45-year-old captioned the Instagram post on Sunday, May 24, of him wearing a blue face mask on a trail.

Ryan’s fans were happy to see the entertainer back on his feet after he skipped the May 18 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan due to exhaustion. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home,” his rep told People about the radio personality’s busy schedule.

“Between Live With Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest,’ and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the rep added. After taking the day off, Ryan was as good as new! He told his fans on May 19 that he was “doing well” and was happy to return to Live.

“I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday,” the producer said of cohost Kelly Ripa‘s husband. “He’s so good at it! Also, all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock.” Now that he’s back to his regular self, Ryan can spend quality time with his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, in quarantine.

“We’re barbecuing and trying to make as many things as we can that are relatively healthy,” he gushed of his 28-year-old girlfriend during a May 20 interview with People. “I feel like people all over the world are doing that.” The TV host is doing his best to juggle his personal and professional life — especially in quarantine. Of course, working remotely comes with its own set of challenges, including having to do his own makeup!

“I put makeup on so many times a day because I’m doing Live, the Disney Family Singalong specials and Idol,” he explained. “It’s going OK, but I didn’t get a tutorial.” It looks like he’s making the best of it!