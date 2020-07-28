Happy birthday, Gary Seacrest! Ryan Seacrest celebrated his beloved father’s latest trip around the sun by sharing sweet family photos. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram to honor his dad’s special day.

“Celebrating a man who enjoys the simple things in life … all while wearing a suit whenever possible,” the 45-year-old TV star captioned his post on Monday, July 28. “Happy birthday to the best dad, husband and G-pa!”

Alongside his loving message, Ryan shared a handful of heartwarming snapshots with his father, his mom, Connie Seacrest, and his sister, Meredith Seacrest. The American Idol host’s adorable niece, Flora, also made an appearance in one of the pics.

Even though Ryan is always on the go for his hectic Hollywood career, he’s the type of person to make time for his family. Aside from celebrating Gary’s birthday, the “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” host gave an affectionate shout-out to his parents while ringing in their 50th wedding anniversary in February 2020.

“Mom and dad, then and now,” Ryan penned in the caption of the post that featured a photo of Gary and Connie back in the day compared to a pic of them now. “Cheers to 50 years! #HappyAnniversary.”

Considering the Emmy winner’s parents share a long and beautiful love story, fans are dying to know if Ryan has any plans to follow in their footsteps and get married. Although it seems like he was closer than ever to getting engaged earlier this year, Ryan called it quits with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, for the third time in late June.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” his representative told People at the time. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

The E! News alum first began dating Shayna, 28, in 2013. Ryan and the professional model dated for nearly a year before going their separate ways in 2014. The former pair rekindled their romance in 2017 and gave their love another shot when they moved to New York City together. After breaking up for a second time in February 2019, they got back together by September of that year.

Despite going back to his life as a bachelor, Ryan previously revealed he actually wants to walk down the aisle. However, he explained why he never asked any of his former girlfriends for their hand in marriage.

“I love the idea [of getting married],” he previously explained to cohost Kelly Ripa during an episode of Live in 2017. “I know you’re going to ask me of marriage because my parents have been married for years, and so I have this thing … I figure the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in, and not screw it up.”

Maybe Ryan can get some dating advice from Gary and Connie!