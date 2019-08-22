Amicable exes? Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor may not be in a relationship anymore, but it sure does seem like they still enjoy each other’s company — the pair were spotted living it up in Italy!

The ex couple were recently spotted relaxing while on a vacation in Sardinia, Italy — this coming months after they parted ways. The American Idol host, 44, wore floral board shorts, a black tee shirt and a fedora. On the other hand, the 27-year-old had on a white tank over a blue bikini, denim shorts and a straw hat. She topped it all off with a pair of large sunglasses.

Back in February, the lovebirds called it quits after dating for three years. A couple of weeks later, the TV personality made it clear that he was single and ready to get back into a relationship. During an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the radio host commented on his status during a conversation involving cohost Kelly Ripa talking about how she met her husband of more than 20 years, Mark Consuelos.

“Listen, [Christopher] Goutman,” Ryan said to the camera, addressing the All My Children producer who was behind Kelly and Mark’s first meeting. “Next screen test, I’m unmarried, I’m available … if you’ve got any good casting.”

