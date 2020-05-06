Family time. Ryan Reynolds revealed quarantining with wife Blake Lively, their kids and his mother-in-law has “actually been amazing” despite the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m trying to let myself appreciate it as much as possible because at the same time I’m thinking there are so many people in the world [for whom] this is not a good thing,” the 43-year-old star revealed on the home edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “This is causing free floating anxiety for a lot of people and different things. So I’m trying to let myself appreciate the actual face time with the family and spending as much time as possible [with them].”

During their Tuesday, May 5, chat, Ryan joked that he had a hard decision to make between quarantining with his “Hollywood family” or his “secret” one in Denmark. “It was a toss up for a minute there,” the dad of three laughed. But after getting serious again, Ryan said “it’s been great” social distancing with Blake, 32, and it’s not something he regrets.

“It’s been fun,” the Deadpool star gushed before joking again. “I think when we look back at this thing years from now, [my kids are] going to think about me and how I used to be a present dad. And I worry about that.”

Ryan and the Gossip Girl alum share three children together — daughters James, 5, Inez, 3, and their youngest daughter, whose name they have yet to release. Things have been going great for the family at home, even though Ryan describes some moments as the “third act of Aliens.”

“Suddenly I’m having a totally normal conversation with a three-year-old and she’s spitting acid in my face and I’m running for my life in the belly of the ship and wearing nothing but a tank top and [I’m] sweaty as hell,” the actor laughed. “It changes on a dime, right?”

At least Ryan is having a ton of great adventures with his family in quarantine!