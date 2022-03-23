Family affair! Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes stepped out with their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, in London on March 22. The Golden Globe winner and his family are in town while he films Barbie alongside Margot Robbie.

Ryan and Esmeralda held hands during a day of shopping in North London. The Hollywood heartthrob showed off his new platinum blonde hairdo after snagging the role of Ken in the highly anticipated live-action film. His eldest daughter wore a navy blue coat and adorable yellow rainboots as they strolled around the city in the rain.

Esmeralda held a red umbrella over her head while her famous father sported a yellow baseball cap and held onto their shopping bags. Later on in the trip, Eva took the girls sightseeing while their dad went back to set. The Hitch actress looked incredibly chic in a long blue raincoat and a khaki-colored hat. She held hands with Amada as they walked around the bustling streets.

Though the couple have kept their children out of the spotlight for the most part, they have shared a few rare glimpses into their life as parents with their fans. During a December 2020 interview with People, the Notebook star gushed about being a dad of two.

“It sounds so cliché, but I never knew that life could be this fun and this great,” he shared.

Initially, Eva never imagined that she would become a mother. She opened up in an April 2019 interview with Women’s Health about how her beau changed her perspective on wanting to become a parent.

“I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him,” she said.

The pair, who first met in 2011 while filming The Place Beyond the Pines, became parents in September 2014 when they welcomed their eldest daughter, Esmeralda. After welcoming their second daughter, Amada, in 2016, the couple seem like they are happier than ever!

In September 2016 while promoting his film La La Land, Ryan told Entertainment Tonight that his kids were “angels” and went on to say it was the “happiest time” of his life.

Keep scrolling to see rare photos of Ryan and Eva’s two daughters.