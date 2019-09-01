Now that’s one solid tip! It seems like Jennifer Lopez needed some marriage advice before she ties the knot with her man, Alex Rodriguez, so she reached out to … Ruth Bader Ginsburg!

“I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiancé Alex Rodriguez,” the Supreme Court Justice, 86, revealed while talking at the Library of Congress National Book Festival at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Saturday, August 31.

The lawyer — who was married for more than 50 years to her husband, Marty, before he passed in 2010 — added that after she and the singer, 50, had a “very nice visit,” the hitmaker “wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage.”

“Now, A-Rod is traveling with her to concerts with her all over the world,” Ruth continued, before explaining that her mother-in-law gave her some pretty strong advice on her wedding day — the same that she ended up passing to the World of Dance judge.

“On the day I was married, my mother-in-law — I was married at her home — she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage,” Ruth recalled in a clip shared by The Hill. “And I said, ‘I’d be glad to hear it. What is it?’ And she responded: ‘It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf.'” So funny!

The Hustlers actress took to Instagram to gush about the encounter. “It was an honor to meet RBG … I so look up to her as a person, a woman,” she said, adding, “I loved her advice for a happy marriage!” Jennifer and the former ballplayer, 44, announced their engagement on March 9 — and it’s pretty clear they are crazy about one another.

“There were times in my life when my career was going great, and my personal life was going OK,” the Second Act star recently told Variety. “And there were times my personal life was stable, but my career was not great. This is the first time where I have a really beautiful alignment between the two. I think Alex brought that for me. I love it. We have a beautiful life.”

We know Jennifer and Alex will have a strong marriage … especially now that the performer has Ruth’s advice under her belt!