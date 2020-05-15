Is Bruce Willis coming to rescue us all from quarantine? The actor’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, praised her dad for being “a damn legend” as she shared an epic photo of him wearing his iconic space suit from Armageddon.

“He said this is ‘his saving the [world] outfit,'” Rumer, 31, captioned the snap of Bruce, 65, standing in the illustrious orange jumpsuit and sneakers with a bandana over his face, adding the hashtag, “#thismanisadamnlegend,” at the end of her post.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress even noted her famous father was donning the “actual” ensemble he wore while playing the beloved role of Harry Stamper in the hit 1998 film. The Golden Globe winner starred alongside Ben Affleck, Steve Buscemi, Billy Bob Thornton and Liv Tyler as their characters attempted to save the world from a massive asteroid. So cool!

Since the Die Hard actor has been in quarantine with Rumer and his other daughters, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26, fans have gotten tons of glimpses inside Bruce’s life as a loving family man.

As Closer previously reported, the doting dad was self-isolating with ex-wife Demi Moore and their three kids at their old home in Idaho since early April. Bruce reunited with current wife Emma Heming Willis and their two kids, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, in L.A. for Mother’s Day in early May. Since then, the actor and his spouse, 41, have rejoined the Ghost actress, 57, in the northwest and are having a ball with their blended family.

Prior to getting the gang all together, Scout offered a reasonable explanation why her parents — who tied the knot in 1987 but divorced in 2000 — were in quarantine without Emma.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” she shared in a “Dopey” podcast episode released on April 17. The Bandits actress said Emma, who married Bruce in 2009, and the couple’s youngest daughters were set to join their family in Idaho until one of them suffered an injury.

“My younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f—king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot,” Scout recalled. “So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor.”

Although Bruce “came up [to Idaho] early” and Emma “stayed in L.A.” with Mabel and Evelyn because of the timing of coronavirus, we’re not surprised the brunette beauty had no qualms about having her husband in lockdown with his ex-wife. Besides leaving a sweet comment on one of Demi’s social media posts, writing, “[Family] at its finest,” Emma previously explained why she adores the Striptease alum.

“I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first,” Emma exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in April 2019. “I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that.”

This is one amazing bunch!