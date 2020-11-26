Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) may live in some luxurious castles in England, but inside, they share their homes with their adorable dogs. That’s right, the royal family members are the proud owners of some of the cutest pets.

Ever since the royal monarch was coronated as the Queen of England in 1953, she’s lived in Buckingham Palace with husband Prince Philip and their plethora of corgis. Her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, also share a tiny pup who the Duchess of Cornwall once stepped out with in 2017.

The queen’s grandson, William and his wife, Kate, introduced their beloved dog, Lupo, in 2012, following their nuptials the year earlier. Sadly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s longtime pet died in November 2020.

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” William and Kate, who share kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, announced on their official Instagram page. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.”

The doting mom’s brother, James Middleton, also paid tribute to the dark-haired cocker spaniel, who was actually the “son” of his dog, Ella, and the “brother” to his other companions, Zulu, Inka and Luna.

“Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss,” he penned. “However, for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.”

James said mourning the death of his sister’s pet “brought a wave of emotions” from the time he lost his first dog, Tilly, in 2017. “There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog,” he went on. “Rest in peace Lupo. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good boy.”

Although Lupo is no longer around, there’s no doubt Kate, William and their kiddos made memories with their pup to last a lifetime.

