Smiles for Santa! See All of the Sweetest Royal Family Christmas Cards Through the Years

Around Christmastime, the royal family gathers together and takes annual holiday photos. For years, fans have been getting glimpses inside their festive celebrations with stunning portraits of Prince William, wife Duchess Kate (nêe Middleton), the late Princess Diana and more. In honor of 2020 Christmas, take a look back at all the royal family Christmas cards!

As royal admirers know, Her Majesty has been hosting an annual Christmas Eve party at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, since 1988. Her children, including Prince Charles, as well as her grandkids, great-grandchildren and other royal family members, gather at her country home for a massive celebration.

2017 marked the first year Prince Harry was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle, for his grandmother’s iconic celebration. Every year, the family attends church together on Christmas Day. In 2019, William and Kate’s two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made their debut during their walk to St. Mary Magdalene.

There’s no denying Christmastime is a special season for Elizabeth and her loved ones. Considering December 25 is one of the only days of the year that the entire royal family all gets together, she always looks forward to reuniting.

Sadly, this year is going to look a little different for the royals as Elizabeth was forced to cancel her 2020 plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. Buckingham Palace revealed the news in early December.

Despite the setback, the royal family has every intention of making this year “special.” In fact, Kate and William are “going out of their way to lift her spirits,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in mid-December. “He’s organizing a family Zoom call on Christmas Day.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “won’t be seeing the queen in person this Christmas,” so they’re finding a new way to reunite their family. The source said members including Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and more “will be joining in on the fun,” as well as Harry and Meghan, who will also “dial in from across the pond with [their son,] Archie.”

“Christmas will be different and lonelier for the queen this year, but at least she’ll feel the love,” the insider told Closer. “Thanks to Kate and William bringing their family together from around the world.”

This year, Elizabeth can also spend her time reminiscing on old holiday photos!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the sweetest royal family Christmas cards through the years.