Just because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s firstborn son, Archie, is arguably one of the most famous babies in the world, doesn’t mean he won’t grow up to be a regular person. In fact, according to one royal historian, that will likely be the case since the first-time parents decided not to give their son a royal title. “I think they have done this with the intention that they want Archie to live a normal life,” Professor Kate Williams told Vanity Fair.

“The chances are one day, Archie will have a career and a job.” As it happens, the 34-year-old duke and 37-year-old duchess aren’t the only members of their family with intentions of raising their children that way. A source recently revealed to Life & Style, that Kate Middleton and Prince William also hope to bring up their three children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 14 months — as normally as possible.

William’s late mother, Princess Diana, “made it her mission to give her kids everyday experiences,” the insider explained, “and William and Kate are huge believers in carrying on that tradition.” What an amazing way to honor Diana’s legacy!

“Kate loves taking the kids outside to play,” the source said of the family’s daily routine. “She’s also starting to involve George and Charlotte in some of her projects, like building a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. They had so much fun that they’re now doing their own gardening.”

If that doesn’t sound like an idyllic childhood, we don’t know what does. “They bake and decorate cakes together,” the source added of how Kate and the kids spend their weekends. “By the end of it, they’re all covered in flour and icing, but they love it!”

Ultimately, the insider concluded, “William and Kate don’t want them growing up thinking everything will be done for them.” Kudos to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their noble way of parenting!