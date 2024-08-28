Roseanne Barr's Advice for Younger Self After Controversy (Exclu)

Roseanne Barr, the driving force behind the groundbreaking 1990s family sitcom Roseanne, is ready to look back on her time as television’s biggest star. “Everyone’s telling me I should write a book,” the actress, Emmy winner and stand-up comedian, 71, tells Closer. “It’s a great story. There are a million lessons — the most important to me is to be stalwart in your faith and in your belief that people are mostly good, and they get it. You have to hang on to that.”

Since being dropped from the 2018 reboot of Roseanne (which was renamed The Conners) after posting a comment that some perceived as racist, Roseanne hasn’t kept still — or silent. This summer, she toured with her stand-up comedy. She can also be heard interviewing newsmakers on “The Roseanne Barr Podcast.” And, yes, that is Roseanne’s voice as the character of Principal Bortles on the adult-oriented animated comedy series Mr. Birchum.

How did you get involved with Mr. Birchum and the role of Principal Bortles?

“[Comedian] Adam Carolla asked me to do it. I think he wrote it for me. I love him and I thought it would be fun. There were also some really great comics involved. [The work] is really easy and fun because it’s just you in a little sound booth and you get to act goofy.”

What do you hope that viewers take away from the show?

“I hope they just get some laughs and a little bit of insight into another point of view that is kind of missing from other parts of Hollywood and the media.”

How did you first start doing comedy?

“I was born into a very funny family, so it just was reflexive. I started at 28. It was something that came naturally to me and I loved it. I was really lucky that I got to meet all my idols and make a career out of it.”

Who were some of your comedy idols?

“Dick Gregory, Richard Pryor, Rodney Dangerfield, Joan Rivers, Phyllis Diller — Oh God, everybody!”

Did your family oppose the idea of trying to make a living as a stand-up?

“No. Once I started, they thought it was pretty funny and pretty cool. My dad wanted to be a stand-up comic, too, so he kind of raised me to appreciate comedy. He had all the comedy records, and we used to listen to them. When I first went back to my hometown [on tour], they all came — my grandma and everybody — they were always very supportive.”

If you could go back in time and give yourself advice, what would you say?

“Be more offensive! [Laughs] I tell young comics today to just be prepared and be brave. Make sure your jokes are constructed right! I always say comedy is like a virus or a bacteria that you’re infected with, and you can’t get rid of it. I tell comics that if you don’t have to do [comedy], don’t. It’s very brutal.”

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

What do you consider your big break?

“I think my big break was going on The Tonight Show in 1986. At that time, they didn’t think women were funny. I was the first woman on The Tonight Show in seven years. Afterward, they put on a lot more women, so I feel like I broke down a door not just for women but for other comics who didn’t follow the sanctioned pattern of comedy on TV and in stand-up. I like to break rules, and I broke them all — it was great!”

What are some of your favorite memories from Roseanne?

“Well, I would have answered differently before I got canceled. There’s so many of them. Now, my greatest memory is that 28 million viewers [watched] my comeback. That’s my proudest achievement — being number one twice in the span of 20 years.”

You have a podcast now. Who would be your dream guest?

“Of course, I’d love to interview Trump. I’d love to interview international personalities that have something to do with shaping the world we live in. I want to be real clear on their ideas because it seems like it is nothing but chaos.”

What do you like about hosting the podcast?

“I like to interview people. I had a talk show for a couple years in the ’90s. I really like when people expose their soft and vulnerable side. I think I have the gift to get people to do that because I’m not afraid to express that in my own life and career. I like to see powerful people as human beings.”

Do you have a favorite motto?

“Yes. Laughter is the best medicine.”

Why do you think people respond so strongly to comedy?

“I think it’s inborn. When you see something as funny, you laugh at it and it loses power over you. The fear dissipates. I think that’s why comics are so beloved because they help people to do that.”

What do you like to do for fun these days?

“Babysitting, cooking, cutting grass. I like gardening and a lot of old lady stuff. Shopping on Amazon is another thing I love. Every day there’s packages at the door. After I open them, I don’t even remember buying them. I love gadgets.”

You have 10 grandkids. What do you enjoy most about being a grandma?

“I love kids way more than I like adults because they’re fun and they’re not full of hate, misery and bigotry. They like my jokes. They like stupidity, falling over and belching. I love to make them laugh. They’re all hilarious.”

How do you want to be remembered?

“I don’t care if I’m remembered or not. Who knows what the world will be like in 40 years? I care about what I can do now. When I go out onstage, people love me, and they want to hear what I have to say even more than before I was cancel-cultured. Everything works for the good. Everything is wonderful. I have a beautiful life, a beautiful family and beautiful friends.”