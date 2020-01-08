Not starstruck! Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale may be big stars, but their little ones don’t exactly care about all that.

“They couldn’t care less about anything except whatever they keep up with at the moment,” the actress — who shares Rocco, 4, and Rafa, 2, with Bobby, 49 — told Us Weekly at the Like a Boss world premiere in New York City on Tuesday, January 7. This isn’t the first time that Rose has opened up about her kids — she once said that “being a mother changes everything.”

“You’re always thinking about it — and then everything else,” the A-lister told People. “It informs everything you do.” Rose’s children have even impacted the roles she chooses — she starred in Instant Family, playing a mom who adopts three kids.

“I had just had my second kid and was in a bit of a fog and very emotional,” Rose admitted to the outlet. “Bobby and I read the script, and by the end we were in floods of tears. The film gets you in with the laughs, but then punches you in the gut.” The Bridesmaids costar believes it is important to show the reality of parenthood on the big-screen.

“There is so much aspiration around motherhood and fatherhood and families, particularly around social media,” Rose explained during an interview with Sunday Life magazine. “Presenting these sorts of ideas is what life is like in reality.” However, the star did admit that she felt “uncomfortable” in scenes where she confesses to hating her foster kids.

“I felt so exposed,” Rose said. “Then I realized that’s what it’s supposed to feel like, I am supposed to feel uncomfortable and that’s OK.” It is pretty clear that there is plenty of love in Rose and Bobby’s family — even if their eldest was a little shaken up when his sibling arrived.

“Well it’s pretty hectic,” Rose said while speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan. “It was a bit of an adjustment at first. Rocco, he didn’t quite get having the brother and he would wake up in the morning and go, ‘No Rafa, no Rafa.'” Too funny!

We are all about this happy bunch!