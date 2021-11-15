Since his rise to fame on The Andy Griffith Show, Ron Howard has gone on to dominate Hollywood with some of the biggest blockbuster films. The director and actor got his start in show business when he was just 5 years old. His net worth after over 60 years in the entertainment industry will blow your mind.

Ron has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His parents were both actors and moved the family to Hollywood in 1958. Ron was credited in 1959 for his first film role in The Journey. The Oklahoma native got his big break in 1960, with the role of Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show.

After eight seasons on the show, Ron became known as one of the top child actors in Hollywood. However, in a 2021 memoir written with his brother Clint, the pair detailed how unconventional their childhood was in hindsight.

“Who grows up on a soundstage hanging out with Andy Griffith and Don Knotts, or with a trained bear? And what are the ways that particular childhood forever informed the choices I would make as a husband, father and filmmaker?” the Howard brothers shared in an April 2021 publishing statement. “We’re excited to share the story of how our parents pulled this off — raising two show-business kids who had no clue that their lives were out of the ordinary while rooting them in a loving, slightly off-beat family.”

In 1974, Ron booked the role of Richie Cunningham on Happy Days alongside Henry Winkler. Ron was 20 years old at the time and decided that after seven seasons, he finally wanted to pursue his dream of becoming a film director.

“As an actor, I don’t think that I ever had that sort of range, like a Bryan Cranston,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show in 2015. “There’s another level of talent, of creativity, and I don’t think that I ever had that. I think this is why I really wanted to be a director.”

From 1978 to 1982, Ron began directing television movies. He reunited with Henry, his Happy Days costar, to direct him in Night Shift. The film was a box office success, grossing over $21 million. Henry scored a Golden Globe nomination and Ron was really able to establish himself as a big time director.

Ron has directed everyone from Tom Hanks in Splash to young Joaquin Phoenix and Keanu Reeves in the 1989 film Parenthood. The film grossed over $10 million in the U.S. and Canada in its opening weekend. Ron also found major success directing the 1995 film Apollo 13, grossing over $25 million in its opening weekend.

The father of four has gone on to direct successful films like How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code and Rush. In 2018, Ron got to fulfill a lifelong dream as the director of Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film grossed over $392 million worldwide.

“I’m beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77,” he gushed on Twitter.

Ron’s contributions to the film and television world have led to him winning nine Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. His films have collectively grossed billions of dollars and left a lasting impact on the entertainment world. Ron even started his own entertainment company with Brian Grazer called Imagine Entertainment. When he’s not directing the next big box office hit, he’s teaching online directing classes and helping the next generation of directors become successful in the film industry.