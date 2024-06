On Don Knotts’ Departure

Griffith and Don Knotts had been friends before costarring together on The Andy Griffith Show. Knotts ended up leaving the show in 1965, a move that Ron believes devastated Griffith.

“I think, for Andy, the show was never the same after Don left,” Ron said, per Andy and Don: The Making of a Friendship and a Classic American TV Show.

“He didn’t have that partner. The absolute foundation of the show, and why it endures, is Andy-Barney,” he added. “And yes, the feeling of what Mayberry was. But without the comedy that they generated, I don’t think the show ever would have endured.”