Ron Howard Is Always Gushing About His 4 Kids! Check Out His Sweetest Quotes About Being a Dad

Director Ron Howard is the epitome of a Hollywood success story. Growing up in the spotlight as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show prepared him for a lifetime of directing blockbuster films. Through all of the fame, his biggest pride in life is raising four children, Bryce Dallas Howard, Paige Howard, Jocelyn Howard and Reed Howard with his wife, Cheryl Howard.

Ron and Cheryl’s eldest daughter, Bryce, was born on March 2, 1981. Bryce followed in her father’s footsteps as an actor and a director. She got her big break in M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village in 2004. Early on in her career, Bryce appeared as an extra in some of her father’s films before snagging roles in Spider-Man 3 and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. The Jurassic World star is thankful to have grown up with such a loving father.

“I feel really privileged to have been the beneficiary of having, like, a great dad, you know?” Bryce said in a June 2020 CBS interview.

Ron and Cheryl welcomed twins Paige and Jocelyn in February 1985. Like Bryce, Paige also became an actress with roles in 90210 and Arrested Development, in which her father served as the executive producer. Jocelyn has stayed out of the spotlight for most of her life and is very rarely spotted with her famous family. Ron and Cheryl’s only son, Reed, also appeared on Arrested Development. He is also a YouTuber, golfer and a father to an adorable baby girl.

Even though two of their children went on to pursue careers in Hollywood, Ron and Cheryl were adamant about raising their kids out of the spotlight. The family lived in Connecticut while the kids were young.

“I’m not so crazy about them getting into the industry to be honest,” Ron said during an appearance on Lorraine in 2013. “It’s tough, particularly for women. We even moved our kids out of Los Angeles and raised them East outside of New York City, because we just didn’t want them exposed to it.”

Ron is a loving grandfather in addition to being a doting dad. Bryce shared a sweet and sentimental Father’s Day tribute to Ron with People in 2016. The Hollywood starlet revealed that she plays episodes of The Andy Griffith Show for her own kids to watch.

“He’s the sweetest granddad, and I love that both of my children have a unique and special relationship with him,” Bryce said. “I have my own precious memories of myself as a child with him, and to see my children playing with him and doing things with my dad that I did as a kid makes me so happy!”

Scroll to see Ron’s sweetest quotes about being a father of four.