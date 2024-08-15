Classic rocker Rod Stewart has been partying hard for more than a half-century, sparking fears his best friendship with the bottle is going to drown him, sources exclusively tell Closer.

The “Forever Young” singer admits he’s been drinking since he was a teen, and new photos reveal the 79-year-old pop star being poured into the backseat of a limo after a solo dinner.

“Rod always prided himself in his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them,” says an insider. “But now people are afraid of the cumulative damage he’s done to himself.”

In 2021, Rod vowed to cut back on his boozing, but he apparently hasn’t stuck to that promise. In fact, he recently admitted he hits the bottle hard after every show.

“I’m aware my days are numbered, but I’ve got no fear,” declares the rocker, who is nearing the end of a Las Vegas residency that began in August 2011.

These days, he claims he drinks water between cocktails but still has no plans to quit the hard stuff.

“You’re talking to Rod Stewart here, mate,” he says. “We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us … really great musicians, and I make them drink. We absolutely love it.”

Last year, he launched Wolfie’s Whisky, his own brand of blended Scotch. “I’m not far short of the drinking we did in the ’70s,” boasts Rod.

Still, the raspy-voiced legend and his eldest son, Sean Stewart, 43, ran into trouble with a Palm Beach security guard while celebrating New Year’s Eve in 2019. The two eventually pleaded guilty to simple battery.

“Rod’s gotta realize that continued drinking will only wreck his reputation and his health,” warns the insider. “It stops being cute when you’re nearly 80!“