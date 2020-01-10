Birthday Boy Rod Stewart Shows Us He Can Still Bust a Move As He Turns 75

What a way to celebrate! Rod Stewart feels more alive than ever, as he showed off his best dance moves prior to his birthday.

On Thursday, January 9, the legendary performer took to Instagram to share a video of himself getting down — and let’s just say he’s still got it. “Practicing moves for my North American tour!” the hitmaker wrote alongside the clip. People were of course all about the post, as they took to the comments section to respond.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

“You are great!” one person said. “I just love him so much,” another responded. While Rod is hitting the stage again, he may be calling it quits in the near future.

“It’s closer than you think,” he once told The Sun when it comes to hanging up his stage outfits and stepping off stage for good. “I think I’ll always sing, but I can’t always do this. There’s got to come a time when I’m going to say, ‘Right, put away the tight trousers and all the funny clothes.'” However, that doesn’t mean that he is done working.

“I want to go on and do the Great American Songbook,” the “Maggie May” singer told the outlet. “In fact, I had a meeting about it last week, doing all the jazz standards at the Albert Hall. It’s nearer than you think. But retirement? No. From doing rock ’n’ roll stuff? Yes.” The Grammy winner is clearly loving life, especially since he has one big family. Rod is currently married to Penny Lancaster — the pair tied the knot in 1999, and recently celebrated their 20th anniversary.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“OMG 20 years of love and happiness (1999 to 2019) may we have another happy 20 years together 💕,” Penny wrote via Instagram next to two photos of her and her love. The happy couple share two kids — sons Alastair, 14, and Aiden, 8. Rod also has six more children from a previous relationship, including Kimberly and Sean Stewart. The big-time star once touched on his role as a dad when it came to his two eldest.

“I had a naughty winkle when I was in my teens … With Sean and Kimberly I was on tour a lot,” Rod revealed during an interview on Ireland’s The Late Late Show. “I was in debt to the IRS in the late 70s. I had to go and do a lot of touring so I didn’t see them.”

We’re just glad to see Rod having the time of his life!